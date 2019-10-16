Sisters School Board member steps down

SISTERS, Ore. - Nicki Gregg, a Sisters School Board member for over two years, has stepped down to pursue her lifelong passion at the classroom level, prompting a process to fill the vacancy on an interim basis.

Please see her resignation letter below.

Superintendent Curt Scholl credits Nicki with many accomplishments and contributions during her tenure. "Nicki played a huge role in the collaborative process that created the district's Mission and Vision, said Scholl. "Her work will help guide us for years to come."

"We benefited greatly from Nicki's perspective of being a substitute teacher and knowing how policies impacted day-to-day," added Board Chair Jay Wilkins. "We'll miss her on the board, but know she will continue to do great work for our students in the classroom."

The Sisters School Board will appoint one board director to fill a 21-month interim term on the school board, expiring 06/30/21.

To be eligible, a candidate must live in the school district, not be an officer or employee of the district, and be a qualified voter in the district. The candidate should participate in school activities, be active in the community, be a positive problem-solver and commit time to review materials and attend board meetings.

Contact Mel Petterson, School Board Secretary, via email mel.petterson@ssd6.org or pick up an application at the district office. The application deadline is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8th. Candidates will be notified regarding the next steps in the process.

For further information, please contact Mel Petterson, School Board Secretary, via email mel.petterson@ssd6.org

---

October 7, 2019

Sisters School District

525 E. Cascade Avenue

Sisters, OR 97759

Dear Curt and Fellow Board Members,

After much soul searching and thought I have decided to resign from my position on the Sisters School Board, effective immediately. It is with regret that I will not be finishing out my term. I feel strongly about pursuing and continuing my life long passion at the classroom level. For me, this is where I feel that I can make the most impact for students and families.

I thank you for this opportunity to work with you at the board level doing what is best for the students in our schools. It has truly been my honor to serve on the Sisters School Board.

Best,

Nicki Gregg