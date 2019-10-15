News

Sisters Coffee Co. receives OSU business honor

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 10:24 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:24 PM PDT

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Sisters Coffee Company of Sisters, Heritage Specialty Foods of Portland and CRB Manufacturing of Clackamas have been selected as this year's winners of the Oregon State University College of Business's Excellence in Family Business Awards.

They are among nearly a dozen family businesses that will be honored at a ceremony on Nov. 21 at The Nines Hotel in Portland.

Karsten Manufacturing, the maker of PING golf clubs, will receive the Dean's Family Business Leadership Award at the event, which is sponsored by the college's Austin Family Business Program. Siblings Gabrielle and Dylan McEntee, fourth-generation leaders of Mo's Seafood and Chowder, will emcee.

"We're delighted to celebrate the achievements of these family-owned businesses," said James Coakley, interim dean of the College of Business. "Part of our mission as a land grant university is to provide support for this important cornerstone of Oregon's economy."

Founded in 1985, the Austin Family Business Program provides inspiration, education, outreach and research to support family businesses. The awards program was launched in 1988 to focus solely on the accomplishments of Oregon's family-owned businesses, regardless of industry, size or revenue.

"This year's honorees are a diverse group of entrepreneurial families representing a wide range of industries throughout Oregon," said Sherri Noxel, the program's director.

The awards feature categories that reflect sound family business practices. The winners and finalists will be honored at the Nov. 21 ceremony. Honorees are:

  • Family Harmony: Heritage Specialty Foods, LLC, Portland. Brown Butter Bakery of Scappoose and Dutch Bros. Coffee of Grants Pass were finalists in the category.
  • Generational Development: CRB Manufacturing, Clackamas. Finalists in the category were City of Roses Disposal & Recycling of Portland and George Morlan Plumbing of Portland.
  • Business Renewal: Sisters Coffee Company, Sisters. Henderer Design & Build of Corvallis and Roby's Furniture and Appliance of Tillamook were finalists in the category.
  • Student Award: Christopher Hockley, a senior finance major whose family owns Consolidated Supply in Portland.

The event begins with a reception at 4 p.m. and the program at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the reception alone, $80 for the reception and program, or $15 for children ages 3-12. The Nines is located at 525 SW Morrison, Portland. 

To reserve a seat, register online at http://bit.ly/2ys5WZM or contact Melissa Elmore at Melissa.elmore@bus.oregonstate.edu or 1-800-859-7609.

