Sisters clinic, Bend bank do it up big for Halloween

Bend businesses undergo Halloween transformations

SISTERS, Ore. - The St. Charles Family Care Clinic in Sisters celebrated Halloween on Thursday by transforming their clinic into a "zoo." They were not the only business welcoming the Halloween spirit across Central Oregon.

Staff at the St. Charles' Family Care Clinic in Madras and the women and children's clinic in Bend dressed up as sharks and Toy Story characters. A Girl Scout troop handed out "boo bags" filled with treats to pediatric patients at St. Charles Bend, and some infants in the neonatal intensive care unit were dressed as fruit.

NewsChannel 21 spoke to Sisters St. Charles Family Care Clinic Manager Chris Brody to hear why they put so much effort into decorating the clinic for Halloween.

"We see a lot here, and there's a lot of stress," Brody said. "We love our patients, and the patients really enjoy the spirit."

On Bend's south end, First Interstate Bank workers showcased animal costumes of their own. The bank was transformed into an undersea spectacle, filled with hues of blues and greens.

Derek Donavinik, the south branch bank manager, said the staff picked the underwater theme because they wanted to bring the ocean closer to Central Oregon.

Donavinik said the undersea decorations will stay up for the public to see on Friday.