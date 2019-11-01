News

Sisters clinic, Bend bank do it up big for Halloween

Clinic turns into a zoo, bank 'goes underwater'

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 07:08 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 07:09 PM PDT

Bend businesses undergo Halloween transformations

SISTERS, Ore. - The St. Charles Family Care Clinic in Sisters celebrated Halloween on Thursday by transforming their clinic into a "zoo." They were not the only business welcoming the Halloween spirit across Central Oregon.

Staff at the St. Charles' Family Care Clinic in Madras and the women and children's clinic in Bend dressed up as sharks and Toy Story characters. A Girl Scout troop handed out "boo bags" filled with treats to pediatric patients at St. Charles Bend, and some infants in the neonatal intensive care unit were dressed as fruit.

NewsChannel 21 spoke to Sisters St. Charles Family Care Clinic Manager Chris Brody to hear why they put so much effort into decorating the clinic for Halloween.

"We see a lot here, and there's a lot of stress," Brody said. "We love our patients, and the patients really enjoy the spirit."

On Bend's south end, First Interstate Bank workers showcased animal costumes of their own. The bank was transformed into an undersea spectacle, filled with hues of blues and greens. 

Derek Donavinik, the south branch bank manager, said  the staff picked the underwater theme because they wanted to bring the ocean closer to Central Oregon.

Donavinik said the undersea decorations will stay up for the public to see on Friday. 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters