News

Sisters businesses, school among 4,000 hit by outage

Lost power for 2 hours over key lunch period

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 11:39 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 07:10 PM PDT

Sisters restaurant among 4,000 affected

SISTERS, Ore. - (Update: adding comments from CEC, affected business and restaurant)

A switch failure at Central Electric Cooperative's Sisters substation knocked out power to nearly 4,000 members for about two hours on Tuesday, costing some restaurants and other merchants key lunch-hour customers.

"They do not know exactly what caused the switch to fail," said Brent ten Pas, director of member and public relations with the CEC. "So typically the first response is to get the power up and running, and then they will do a full analysis and investigation to try and determine the cause of the failure of the switch."

Ten Pas said storms are usually the largest contributors to switch failures.

Crews responded to the outage around 11:15 a.m. and the repairs were completed and power restored about 1:15 p.m., a bit less than the three-hour original estimate, according to a posting on CEC's outage information page.

Javier Luna, owner of Rancho Viejo, was among those affected by the outage. His Mexican restaurant opens at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, but that's around the same time the power went out​​​, so Rancho Viejo stayed closed.

Luna said the lunch window typically brings in about a third of the daily sales for his restaurant. He also said he sent his six employees home because he was unsure when the power would come back on.

"I'm trying to figure out how we're going to call them back in, once the power's up and running, because I do have to get this going," Luna said. "There are a lot of people walking already. We've had some customers that were trying to come in the restaurant. We just had to tell them that there's no power."

The Cascade Trailstop Market was another affected business. Owner Drew Herburger said the convenience store stayed open for cash purchases only. He estimated there was a 10% loss in sales because of the outage.

"Lack of power doesn't allow us to have the open signs on and flashy, catchy stuff that reels in the tourists and the passers-by," Herburger said. "All the locals are aware of the power outage, so they're not going out and doing their typical stuff."

Herburger also owns Melvin's Fir Street Market, across the street. He said electrical work planned at the store on Tuesday had to be put on pause.

Sue Leek, owner of MacKenzie Creek Mercantile, said she stayed open as well. She passed out flashlights to her customers to use while they shopped.

Sisters Elementary School was the only school affected by the outage. Students were given flashlights to read books in the dark.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15

News
On this day: September 14
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: September 14

Politics
Democratic presidential debate in Houston
Getty Images

Democratic presidential debate in Houston

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel