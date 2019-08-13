News

Sister of PSU athlete indicted in his slaying

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 12:24 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:24 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The sister of a two-sport athlete at Portland State University has been indicted in his shooting death earlier this month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 30-year-old Tamena Strickland was indicted by a grand jury on Monday. Deante Strickland, 22, was fatally shot on Aug. 2.

Tamena Strickland is charged with one count of murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, one count of assault in the first degree with a firearm, one count of assault in the second degree with a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Deante Strickland was on the basketball and football teams at Portland State.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles

Economy
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

News
On this day: August 8
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: August 8

News
On this day: August 7
Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images

On this day: August 7

Economy
20 most popular beers in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden

20 most popular beers in America

News
On this day: August 6
Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 6

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits