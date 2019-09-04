Sister of Bend-area murder victim seeks answers

BEND, Ore. - A Bend-area woman returns to court Wednesday afternoon and is scheduled to enter a plea to murder and other charges in a shooting on McGrath Road that happened more than seven months ago.

Joanna Lynn Kasner, 49, was indicted on seven counts, including murder, attempted murder, menacing and animal abuse relating to the shooting death of her neighbor, Valerie Peterson, 58, on Jan. 16.

Peterson was killed the day before her 59th birthday.

Melissa McPherson, Peterson’s sister, said, “(Valerie) was walking her two dogs, minding her own business when a senseless act killed her.”

The plea hearing for this case was first scheduled for March 29, but it has been pushed back three times since.

The most recent motion to postpone the entry of plea was filed on June 17, a day before one of the rescheduled plea hearings. In it, Kasner’s attorney, Thomas M. Spear Jr., said, “...our expert needs to review a voluminous number of records (over 15 thousand pages) and interview individuals in this case and provide me with a report.”

Spear asked for the “matter to be set on August 28, 2019,” and his motion was granted. It was delayed again, until Wednesday.

McPherson wrote a letter to Judge Walter Miller on Aug. 10 asking why the plea hearing continues to be postponed:

“The question is why do we have to wait so long for a plea? Why delays?" the letter in the court file states, along with a photo of the two sisters.

"We are suffering without Valerie, we come to court and then it’s delayed. It’s been seven months and no plea! We are asking that on August 28 at 1:30 that a plea be presented without delay.”

Meanwhile, Peterson’s husband filed a $3.5 million lawsuit against Kasner in February. The lawsuit seeks damages to be decided at jury trial “but not expected to exceed $3 million” for the family’s losses, including future support and income, as well as $500,000 in noneconomic damages.

