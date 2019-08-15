Single-lane closure on Highland Avenue Thursday

(Graphic: City of Redmond)

REDMOND, Ore. - There is a single-lane closure for westbound traffic on SW Highland Avenue (W Hwy 126) at the Highland/Glacier Couplet and SW 15th St (northbound) on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the City of Redmond Water Division performs water system maintenance.

Please reduce speed, use caution and obey all traffic control signs in the area, officials said.