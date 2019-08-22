News

Silver Rail Elementary helps Habitat build 30th anniversary home

BEND, Ore. - This week, Silver Rail Elementary School staff joined up with Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity to help build the 30th Anniversary Home for a single mom and her two children.

The school staff helped Habitat continue with the framing so that the family can buy it and move in later this year.

Silver Rail Principal Tammy Doty said, We had an amazing experience working together as a school community on the Habitat build site. It felt so good knowing we were helping out a family we took our craftsmanship very seriously, knowing that they deserved our very best.

"On top of that, we left feeling more confident in our abilities to caulk, hammer in headers, run a table saw and more. It inspired us to challenge the rest of the staff and come again!

The Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity thrives on support from our local community to help build and serve families and individuals in need of affordable housing. "Silver Rail is helping us provide opportunities for transformation through stable and affordable housing, and for that, we are extremely grateful!" the organization said.

The Bend-Redmond Habitat is one of the few affordable housing builders in Central Oregon providing opportunities for homeownership for low- to moderate-income people that are housing unstable and make 40% to 80% of the area median income.

With their homeownership program, families and individuals are required to volunteer hundreds of hours as the down payment for the home, attend monthly financial education classes and participate in a matched savings program for the closing costs.

When those requirements are fulfilled and the house is constructed, the families & individuals purchase it with a below-market rate loan for 30 years.

But Habitat isn’t building these homes on their own. In fact, it takes roughly 5,000 people, directly or indirectly, partnering with them on each home so that families and individuals have a chance at a different life.

A home creates an opportunity to become stable, for security, a feeling of tranquility and empowers people to become better. To learn how you could help Habitat build and serve more, www.bendredmondhabitat.org, 541.402.0207.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond.  We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing.  Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 144 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1009 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home.  Because of the success of our ReStores, 100% of every monetary gift supports Habitat’s mission. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387. 

Both the Bend ReStore and the Redmond ReStore are home improvement resale centers that accept and sell a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStores benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709 and Redmond, 541.548.1406.

