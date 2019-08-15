Sheriff: Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 97 S. of Madras

TERREBONNE, Ore. - A pedestrian apparently crossing U.S. Highway 97 was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the area of milepost 108, about nine miles south of Madras and eight miles north of Terrebonne.

Adkins said deputies were assisting Oregon State Police at the scene. The highway remained blocked around 11 p.m., with traffic being diverted slowly through the weigh scales station in the area. Adkins urged motorists to avoid the area if possible

The highway closure south of Juniper Butte was reported by ODOT TripCheck.

NewsChannel 21 has reached out to Oregon State Police for further information, and we'll have updates as we get them.