Sheriff: Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 97 S. of Madras
Traffic being detoured through weigh scales
TERREBONNE, Ore. - A pedestrian apparently crossing U.S. Highway 97 was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said.
The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the area of milepost 108, about nine miles south of Madras and eight miles north of Terrebonne.
Adkins said deputies were assisting Oregon State Police at the scene. The highway remained blocked around 11 p.m., with traffic being diverted slowly through the weigh scales station in the area. Adkins urged motorists to avoid the area if possible
The highway closure south of Juniper Butte was reported by ODOT TripCheck.
NewsChannel 21 has reached out to Oregon State Police for further information, and we'll have updates as we get them.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews
News Kevin Winter/Getty Images
News Missy Mikulecky/San Francisco Giants via Getty Images
Economy FreeImages.com/Matthew Bowden
News Shel Secunda via Wikimedia Commons
Health iStock / PeskyMonkey