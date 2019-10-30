News

Several small fires fought in Western Oregon

Two largest are near Molalla, Detroit

SALEM, Ore. - While nowhere near the scale of California's devastating blazes, the Oregon Department of Forestry said late Tuesday it is working with cooperators and industrial landowner partners to suppress several small wildfires across western Oregon.

The majority of the blazes were reported at less than 10 acres in size, they said, but two had grown in size due to strong easterly winds and dry conditions, with steep terrain and remote access posing challenges:

  • The North Fork Fire, located 16 miles east of Molalla, was an estimated 65 acres in size.
  • The Detroit Dam Fire, located 5 miles west of Detroit, was an estimated 50 acres in size.

While smoke is visible from both fires, there are no road closures or threatened structures associated with either fire, officials said.

"Though we are well outside fire season, it is fairly common to see fires of this nature this time of year due to lower humidity, seasonal winds, and dry conditions," said ODF Fire Operations Manager Blake Ellis.

"Our resources and those of our partners and cooperators train to consider the conditions, not the calendar. We appreciate the help from the public in making the same considerations and saving those burn piles for later in the season to help prevent additional fires."

Private resources engaged on both the North Fork and Detroit Dam Fires include tenders, engines and hand crews.

ODF said the cause for both these fires is under investigation, with containment status pending further information.

