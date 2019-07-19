News

Bend man seriously hurt in fall from downtown parking garage

Taken to St. Charles Bend; Oregon Ave. was closed

By:
  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 04:26 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:38 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Police provide more details, say no foul play suspected)

A 38-year-old Bend man who fell from the top floor of Bend’s downtown parking garage Thursday afternoon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police were notified shortly after 3 p.m. by Deschutes County 911 dispatchers of an unconscious man in the street in front of the Centennial Parking Plaza on Northwest Oregon Avenue, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

Officers arrived minutes later and found the man on the sidewalk on the south side of Oregon Avenue, in front of the lobby of the parking garage he said.

Bend Fire and Rescue medics responded to treat the man, who was taken to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries. His name was not disclosed.

Oregon Avenue was closed between Bond Street and Lava Road for more than an hour as an investigation was underway, Burleigh said. Police also secured the area in the parking garage directly above the spot where the man was found.

“It was determined the male fell from the top floor of the parking garage, and there is no foul play suspected,” Burleigh said. 

