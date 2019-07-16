News

Senior fishing derby returns to Walton Lake

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 02:21 PM PDT

The Senior Fishing Derby returns to Walton Lake next week on Wednesday, July 24, providing a fun and completely free morning of fishing and prizes for participants 55 years of age and older.

Now in its 26th year, the annual fishing derby once again offers a friendly competition for rainbow trout set on the scenic and easily-accessible shores of Walton Lake, about 30 miles east of Prineville in the Ochoco National Forest.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m. at the boat ramp and the fishing derby takes place from 8 a.m. until noon.

Prizes will be awarded for many categories, including the largest fish by length, the largest fish by weight, the most weight caught, the fisher person that came from the farthest distance, the oldest participant, and winner of the casting contest. Prizes donated from area businesses include fishing poles, tackles, and gift certificates.

This event is sponsored by Aud & Di Campground Services Inc. and the U.S. Forest Service.

