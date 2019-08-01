News

Senators seek to protect wildfire prevention funding

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 01:55 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 01:55 PM PDT

WASHINGTON - Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., along with a bipartisan group of senators, urged Thursday that savings from the Wildfire Disaster Account be reinvested in the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to ensure the agencies can continue critical wildfire prevention, as intended.

Wyden and Merkley were joined by Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in sending a letter to the Senate Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee Chairman Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Ranking Member Tom Udall, D-N.M.

The senators requested that savings from the Wildfire Disaster Account, which for fiscal year 2020 amounts to $650 million, is reinvested back into the agencies, which was the intent when the Wildfire Disaster Account was created.

“For over a decade, the growing costs of wildfire suppression forced these agencies to borrow billions of non-wildfire funds to pay for wildfire suppression, which consistently meant less hazardous fuels thinning, less forest management, and a growing maintenance backlog … Therefore, in order to get the agencies back to work in the woods and on the rangeland, we request that you reinvest the full amount of [Wildfire Disaster Funding Act] savings back in the Forest Service and BLM,” the senators wrote.

The Wildfire Disaster Account, established by the Wildfire Disaster Funding Act (WDFA) included and passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018, was created to save the Forest Service and BLM hundreds of millions in wildfire suppression costs.  

Previously, the Forest Service and BLM had to raid the accounts used for things like timber sales, removing fuel from forests, and road and trail maintenance. 

The Wildfire Disaster Account was intended to provide a dedicated source of funding to fight large wildfires and prevent that budgetary “fire borrowing” so the agencies would not need to compromise future fire prevention in order to fight current fires.

A copy of the letter is available here.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

National & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25