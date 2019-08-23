Oregon Democrats aim to change quorum after GOP walkouts

SALEM, Ore. - (Update: Adding AP story)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — After two walkouts this year by minority Republicans in the Oregon Legislature snarled the chamber's business, Democrats say they will ask voters to change quorum rules, allowing the statehouse to convene with only a simple majority of lawmakers present.

Oregon Senate Democrats said in a statement Friday that majority Leader Ginny Burdick will introduce a constitutional amendment in the 2020 legislative session to apply the same quorum requirements as all but three other states: a simple majority. That means 16 in the Senate and 31 in the House of Representatives.

The current quorum requirement is two-thirds.

The Oregon Senate leaders also said they won't send invoices trying to collect fines against 11 Republican state senators who staged a walkout toward the end of the 2019 legislative session. Instead, Senate Democrats said they "will focus on efforts to protect Oregon’s democracy by removing the ability of a minority faction to halt the work of the people by denying quorum."

Senate Democrats claimed in a news release they "achieved historic results for Oregonians in the 2019 session, including passage of the Student Success Act, stabilizing Oregon’s housing crisis, paid family leave and criminal justice reform for juveniles."

But twice during the 2019 legislative session, the Democrats said, "Senate Republicans abandoned their constitutional duties and hid in another state to deny the two-thirds quorum currently required to conduct business." During the second walkout, the Democratic senators who remained at work moved to fine each absent senator $500 per day for not showing up to work.

“Stopping the work of the people by denying a quorum is unconscionable and undemocratic. Senate Democrats will work to protect Oregon’s democracy by giving Oregonians and their representatives more tools to stop any future quorum denials,” Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick (D-Portland) said. “I hope our Republican colleagues now see that this is not a tactic that should ever be used again, and that they will work with us to prevent either party from walking off the job.”

"The decision not to issue the invoices was a difficult one, given the seriousness of the walkout," the Senate Democrats said in Friday's news release. "But imposing the fines would have been bogged down by lengthy litigation and hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer-funded legal fees."

"Senate Democrats will instead channel the energy that would have been expended on that effort on preventative measures, including the constitutional amendment and other bills in the short session to ensure that a small minority of legislators cannot completely shut down the legislative process," they said.

“The 2019 Legislative Session is over,” Burdick said. “It’s time for us to focus on Oregon’s priorities for 2020 and beyond, and to ensure that we are able to deliver the results that Oregonians are counting on us to produce.”