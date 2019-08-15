Sen. Ron Wyden sets Aug. 24 town hall in Bend

WASHINGTON - Sen. Ron Wyden will hold town halls next week in Benton, Lincoln and Deschutes counties, the latter on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Central Oregon Community College.

Here's the rest of his announcement:

In fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of the state’s 36 counties, Wyden has held 946 town halls statewide – including 33 so far this year. These upcoming town halls each will be his second so far this year in Benton, Lincoln and Deschutes counties.

“Whether it’s gun violence, election security or any other issue, I’m a strong believer that open-to-all town halls are essential opportunities to get feedback from Oregonians and put democracy into action locally,” said Wyden, who this year won a second straight MVP award from the Town Hall Project for holding the most town halls of any senator in 2018.

“Listening to Oregonians in every nook and cranny of our state is essential to finding solutions that work,” he said.

Wyden’s town hall schedule is as follows.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Benton County: Noon, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd., Gerding Gymnasium, Corvallis

Lincoln County: 5 pm, Oregon Coast Community College, 400 SE College Way, Newport

Saturday, Aug. 24

Deschutes County: 10:30 am, Coats Campus Center Dining Hall, Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way (Parking on College Way, across the street or near the Bookstore or Library, Lots E1, C1 and D4), Bend.