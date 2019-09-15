News

Seattle police release video of fatal shooting suspect



Posted: Sep 14, 2019 07:13 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 07:21 PM PDT

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have released video showing a suspect fleeing after a shooting at a downtown light rail station that killed one man and injured two others, one critically.

The video posted to the department's Twitter feed shows the man trying to conceal the gun near his waist as he runs up the stairs toward an exit at the Westlake Station for Link light rail. The escalator going up was out of order.

Police say one man was killed and two wounded, one critically, in the shooting Friday night. It took place on a northbound platform inside the station.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect and at least two of the victims may have been in an altercation outside the station beforehand, and that the shooting did not appear to be random.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them.

