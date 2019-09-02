Search underway for missing man west of Redmond

Chad Hurtley (Photo courtesy Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)

REDMOND, Ore. - A search was underway west of Redmond Sunday night for a missing man who left his home on a horseback ride in the Cline Buttes area but whose horse was later found without him. A more extensive search effort is planned to begin early Monday.

The sheriff's office was notified around 4:45 p.m. of a found horse on Cline Falls Road, said Sgt. Nathan Garibay, emergency services manager.

An investigation determined the horse belonged to Chad Hurtley, 49, who left his home along Cline Falls Road on horseback around 10:30 a.m., Garibay said.

Hurtley regularly rides into the Cline Buttes area for a few hours, then returns home. Somehow, on Sunday, they became separated and the horse was found returning toward Hurtley's home, Garibay said.

Deputies, assisted by Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers, searched into the night for Hurtley and a LifeFlight helicopter crew searched the area before dark, but he was not found.

Hurtley's family and friends also searched the area. Garibay said deputies will continue to search area roads through the night.

A significant search operation is planned to begin early Monday, including ground searchers, horse teams, drones, trackers and search dogs, Garibay said.

Hurtley is described as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair. He last was seen wearing a white long-sleeved western shirt, blue jeans, boots and a straw cowboy hat.

The horse he was riding is described as a chestnut-colored quarter horse (reddish-brown, with a similarly colored mane and tail).

Anyone who saw Hurtley on Sunday or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.