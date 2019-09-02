News

Search underway for missing man west of Redmond

Went for horseback ride; horse found without him

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2019 10:43 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:43 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - A search was underway west of Redmond Sunday night for a missing man who left his home on a horseback ride in the Cline Buttes area but whose horse was later found without him. A more extensive search effort is planned to begin early Monday.

The sheriff's office was notified around 4:45 p.m. of a found horse on Cline Falls Road, said Sgt. Nathan Garibay, emergency services manager.

An investigation determined the horse belonged to Chad Hurtley, 49, who left his home along Cline Falls Road on horseback around 10:30 a.m., Garibay said.

Hurtley regularly rides into the Cline Buttes area for a few hours, then returns home. Somehow, on Sunday, they became separated and the horse was found returning toward Hurtley's home, Garibay said.

Deputies, assisted by Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers, searched into the night for Hurtley and a LifeFlight helicopter crew searched the area before dark, but he was not found.

Hurtley's family and friends also searched the area. Garibay said deputies will continue to search area roads through the night.

A significant search operation is planned to begin early Monday, including ground searchers, horse teams, drones, trackers and search dogs, Garibay said.

Hurtley is described as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair. He last was seen wearing a white long-sleeved western shirt, blue jeans, boots and a straw cowboy hat.

The horse he was riding is described as a chestnut-colored quarter horse (reddish-brown, with a similarly colored mane and tail).

Anyone who saw Hurtley on Sunday or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office by calling non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers