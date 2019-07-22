Search underway for missing man at mouth of Deschutes
Few details released; several counties involved
Several agencies were conducting a search Monday at the mouth of the Deschutes River for a man who disappeared Sunday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, Sherman County sheriff's deputies asked people to avoid the Moody Rapids area while the search was underway. The name of the man was not released.
The agency listed several counties and agencies with searchers assisting in the effort, including Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties in Oregon and Skamania and Klickitat counties in Washington, along with North Sherman Fire and Wasco County Search and Rescue.
We'll have updates and more details as they are made available.
