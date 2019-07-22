News

Search underway for missing man at mouth of Deschutes

Few details released; several counties involved

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 09:22 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:22 AM PDT

Several agencies were conducting a search Monday at the mouth of the Deschutes River for a man who disappeared Sunday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Sherman County sheriff's deputies asked people to avoid the Moody Rapids area while the search was underway. The name of the man was not released.

The agency listed several counties and agencies with searchers assisting in the effort, including Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties in Oregon and Skamania and Klickitat counties in Washington, along with North Sherman Fire and Wasco County Search and Rescue.

We'll have updates and more details as they are made available.

