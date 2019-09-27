Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SALEM, Ore. - Saturday, Sept. 28 is National Hunting and Fishing Day in Oregon and across the United States.

The date coincides with the opening of buck deer season—the biggest day of the hunting year, with more than 100,000 hunters expected to participate in the season. Elk, duck and pheasant hunting seasons open in the coming weeks, too.

Anglers have been fishing throughout the year, and 2019 marked a record year for tuna, with recreational anglers catching more than 100,000 fish.

Oregon’s estimated 703,000 hunters and anglers support the state’s economy by spending more than $929 million engaged in hunting and fishing, supporting an estimated 14,700 Oregon jobs.

They also support the conservation of fish and wildlife through a “user pays-public benefits” approach. Their purchase of hunting and fishing licenses, and payment of excise taxes on hunting and fishing equipment, make up the majority of ODFW’s budget and work to conserve fish and wildlife.

Even people who don’t hunt and fish benefit from hunters and anglers by enjoying the state’s sustainable fish and wildlife resources and using state wildlife areas like Sauvie Island and Summer Lake.

National Hunting and Fishing Day was first established in 1972 to celebrate and recognize hunters and anglers for their contribution to fish and wildlife conservation, and Governor Kate Brown continues that tradition with her Sept. 12, 2019 proclamation.