Salem voters likely to decide fate of payroll tax
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Voters in Salem will likely decide on a payroll tax dedicated to paying for public safety as the city tries to patch a multimillion-dollar deficit.
The Statesman Journal reports councilors struck a compromise Monday when they tentatively decided to send local voters the payroll tax, which would also apply to commuters driving into town for work, instead of approving it themselves.
The payroll tax would stand at 0.266% for workers making more than minimum wage and up to $15 an hour. Workers with higher hourly wages would see a tax of 0.39%. Minimum wage earners would be fully exempt.
City staff forecast about $9.1 million in revenue from the levy in the first year.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media
Pets FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL
News CNN Image
News Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0
Economy iStock/damircudic
Health iStock/martinturzak
News Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons
News Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
Family iStock / 4774344sean
News Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
News Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons
News Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons
News iStock/EasyBuy4u
News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Travel Getty Images