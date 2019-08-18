News

Salem police investigate homicide outside pub

Called to report of shots fired in parking lot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officers responding to a report of gunshots in a Salem pub's parking lot early Sunday found a woman who later died.

Salem police say officers arrived at the Pine Street Pub around 1:30 a.m., they found a man and woman injured. They were taken to a hospital. The woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black of Salem, died. The man is receiving treatment. No update on his condition is available.

Officers said they they set up a perimeter for a K-9 search but weren't able to locate a suspect.

A homicide investigation is under way.

