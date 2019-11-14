News

Salem man killed in Hwy. 20 Harney County crash

Chevy Corvette left the road, struck a tree

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Nov 13, 2019 02:16 PM PST

Nov 14, 2019 08:11 AM PST

HAMPTON, Ore. - (Update: OSP identifies driver killed in crash) 

A 75-year-old Salem man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his car left U.S. Highway 20 in Harney County and struck a tree, Oregon State police said Thursday.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded around 1:45 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash near milepost 84.5.

A preliminary investigation found that Gerald Gates was driving a 1992 Chevy Corvette westbound on the highway when it left the road and hit a tree.

Gates sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, troopers said.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Hines Fire Department, Harney County Sheriff's Office and ODOT.

 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


