Salem man killed in Hwy. 20 Harney County crash

HAMPTON, Ore. - (Update: OSP identifies driver killed in crash)

A 75-year-old Salem man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his car left U.S. Highway 20 in Harney County and struck a tree, Oregon State police said Thursday.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded around 1:45 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash near milepost 84.5.

A preliminary investigation found that Gerald Gates was driving a 1992 Chevy Corvette westbound on the highway when it left the road and hit a tree.

Gates sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, troopers said.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Hines Fire Department, Harney County Sheriff's Office and ODOT.