Salem bicyclist dies of injuries from crash with car

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials at Salem Health Hospital say a bicyclist involved in a crash last week has died.

The Salem Statesman Journal reports police identified the bicyclist as Jason Libel of Salem.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said Libel was riding his bicycle on Portland Road and weaved into a lane used by cars. A car clipped the bike.

Libel was thrown off the bike and struck his head. He was transported to the hospital with what police called life-threatening injuries.

Hospital officials on Saturday afternoon confirmed Libel had died.