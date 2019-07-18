News

Salem-area man arrested in Deschutes County abuse case

OSP concerned there may be other victims

By:

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 09:08 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 09:16 PM PDT

Oregon State Police have arrested an 80-year-old Salem-area man in Deschutes County on charges of abusing a 9-year-old girl whom he knew.

James Allen Moore was arrested Monday by OSP detectives from Salem on one count of first-degree sex abuse in relation to an incident that occurred in early June, OSP Captain Tim Fox said. He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail and released Tuesday after posting 10 percent of his $50,000 bail, a jail officer said.

Fox said Moore was actively involved with his church, where he worked with children for decades in the Willamette Valley.

"With his involvement with children, OSP is concerned there could be more victims," Fox wrote. "If you have any information regarding Moore, please contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at *OSP or 1-800-442-0776 and reference Detective Ian McKay.

The captain said the victim recently disclosed the abuse to her parents, who in turn informed the pastor at Valley Baptist Church of Perrydale. The pastor then notified law enforcement and later convinced Moore to turn himself in to OSP, Fox said. 

The OSP captain said the alleged abuse took place in Deschutes County. He said the suspect and victim are both from the Salem area, though they are not related.

