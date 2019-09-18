News

SAGE Business Awards recipients announced

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 04:38 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:38 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - It was a spectacular Friday night at the Riverhouse Convention Center with the annual gathering of Bend’s business community for the 2019 SAGE Business Awards, presented by the Bend Chamber and U.S. Bank.

In our 30th year, we continue to honor the commitment, innovation, and vision it takes for the region’s most exceptional businesses and nonprofits to succeed, and celebrates their heartfelt dedication to creating a community that grows and thrives together.

The SAGE Business Awards is such an exciting event! Each of the nominees is deserving of the award they were nominated for and, in my mind, are all winners, shared Coby Horton, Regional President at U.S Bank. “The field of nominees was one of the strongest we’ve had in the 30-year history of the SAGE awards,” commented Robin Rogers, Bend Chamber Director of Programs and Events.

“The SAGE Awards is how our business community celebrates each other, and recognizes those who have done outstanding things, not only for their business, but for the community,” said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber CEO. “The Bend Chamber is thrilled to have so many exceptional members and honored to provide a forum of recognition that highlights just how remarkable the Bend business community is,” she added. 

Join the Bend Chamber in congratulating the 2019 SAGE Business Award recipients!

·Large Business of the Year Pine Mountain Sports           

·Small Business of the Year Northwestern Home loans

·Nonprofit of the Year Healthy Beginnings

·People’s Choice Redmond Proficiency Academy 

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved.


