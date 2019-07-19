S. Oregon officers shoot, kill armed, suicidal man
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police say law enforcement officers shot and killed a man who was armed and suicidal in southern Oregon.
The Medford Police Department says three Oregon State Police troopers and two Jackson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call Thursday night.
Police say the first trooper arrived at 8:46 p.m. and saw an armed man on Rogue River Highway underneath Interstate 5.
Police say shots were fired at 8:59 p.m.
The man identified as 73-year-old Tony Orland Mills, of Gold Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say an initial investigation found the man and an officer both fired their guns. No officers were injured.
Lt. Mike Budreau of the Medford Police Department said the case remains under investigation.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
News TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons
News Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Health iStock/LuisPortugal
News Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images
News Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
News Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images
News Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons
News 2016 Getty Images
News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
News iStock/LajosRepasi
News Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
News iStock/Kemter
Health FreeImages.com/tim & annette
News Linh Pham/Getty Images