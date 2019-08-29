Rotary Club of Greater Bend awards grants
BEND, Ore. - The Rotary Club of Greater Bend is proud to announce local discretionary grant award recipients for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The grants are made possible through various fundraising efforts of the club, including wine raffle sales, sports program ad sales and member donations.
- Younity - $4,000 to support Challenge Day Anti-Bullying Workshops
- United Way of Deschutes County - $3,000 to support Trauma Informed Care
- Central Oregon Veteran’s Outreach - $1,000 to purchase propane for homeless veterans during winter months
- Leadership Bend - $250 to support the Leadership Bend Impact Summit
- Dawn’s House - $2,000 to support basic needs for women in recovery
- Cast for Kids - $1,250 to enrich the lives of children with special needs through fishing
- Bicycle Resource of Bend - $1,000 to provide refurbished bicycles to individuals and groups in need
- AAUW of Oregon – to support scholarships for local girls attending Tech Trek Camp
- Family Kitchen - $2,000 to purchase protein based ingredients for meals for vulnerable populations
- Latino Community Association - $1,000 to purchase books and art materials for Youth Rising Program
2018 – 2019 Club President Mike Sipe conveyed, “The Rotary Club of Greater Bend was formed in 1976 and has been actively engaged in serving our community ever since. Our goal is to positively impact the lives of families (with an emphasis on children and youth) and we have helped provide vision, energy, coordination and funding for many major projects in the local community and around the world.”
