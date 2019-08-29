News

Rotary Club of Greater Bend awards grants

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 09:44 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:44 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Rotary Club of Greater Bend is proud to announce local discretionary grant award recipients for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The grants are made possible through various fundraising efforts of the club, including wine raffle sales, sports program ad sales and member donations.

  • Younity - $4,000 to support Challenge Day Anti-Bullying Workshops
  • United Way of Deschutes County - $3,000 to support Trauma Informed Care
  • Central Oregon Veteran’s Outreach - $1,000 to purchase propane for homeless veterans during winter months
  • Leadership Bend - $250 to support the Leadership Bend Impact Summit
  • Dawn’s House - $2,000 to support basic needs for women in recovery
  • Cast for Kids - $1,250 to enrich the lives of children with special needs through fishing
  • Bicycle Resource of Bend - $1,000 to provide refurbished bicycles to individuals and groups in need
  • AAUW of Oregon to support scholarships for local girls attending Tech Trek Camp
  • Family Kitchen - $2,000 to purchase protein based ingredients for meals for vulnerable populations
  • Latino Community Association - $1,000 to purchase books and art materials for Youth Rising Program

2018 – 2019 Club President Mike Sipe conveyed, The Rotary Club of Greater Bend was formed in 1976 and has been actively engaged in serving our community ever since.  Our goal is to positively impact the lives of families (with an emphasis on children and youth) and we have helped provide vision, energy, coordination and funding for many major projects in the local community and around the world.

www.greaterbendrotary.org

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers