Roseburg plywood plant lays off 30

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Roseburg Forest Products is laying off about 30 employees from its Dillard plant because of a downturn in the North American plywood market.

The News-Review reported Friday that most of the employees were offered jobs at the company’s other Oregon plants.

The layoffs are the second significant job cuts at the Dillard plywood plant this year. In August, the company laid off 90 workers there.

The privately owned company, based in Springfield, is one of North America’s leading producers of particleboard and other wood products.

The company owns and manages more than 600,000 acres of timberland in Oregon, North Carolina and Virginia, as well as an export wood chip terminal facility in Coos Bay. Its products are shipped all over North America and to Asia.

