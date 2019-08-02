News

Roseburg Forest Products lays off 90 in Dillard

One-quarter of workforce; 50 offered other jobs

By:
  • AP and KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 12:51 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 02:39 PM PDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - (Update: Adding info)

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — One of the nation's leading producers of plywood has announced that it will let go a quarter of its workforce at a plant in southwest Oregon.

Roseburg Forest Producers said Friday it laid off approximately 90 of its approximate 350 employees from a plywood plant in Dillard. The Roseburg News-Review reports that the company was able to extend immediate offers to 50 employees for jobs at other plants.

Jake Elston is the senior vice president of operations at Roseburg Forest Producers. He says developers are building fewer homes and that the company is facing increased competition from other manufacturers.

---

Company news release:

Continued unfavorable conditions in the North American plywood market prompted the indefinite layoff Friday of approximately 90 employees at the Roseburg Forest Products plywood plant in Dillard, the company announced.

Roseburg said in a news release it "was able to extend immediate job offers to approximately 50 of the affected employees for roles at the company’s other wood products plants in Dillard and Riddle, Ore. The remaining affected employees will be considered first for positions at other company facilities as openings occur."

“After waiting for months for markets to improve, we have reached the point where a layoff is necessary to better match supply with weakened demand,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Jake Elston. Slow housing starts, imported plywood, and increased competition from OSB manufacturers are all driving the imbalance in the market. This is an unfortunate but necessary step toward preserving the long-term viability of our plywood business.

Operations at other Roseburg facilities, including plywood plants in Riddle and Coquille, Ore., will continue as usual.

# # # #

About Roseburg Forest Products
Founded in 1936, Roseburg Forest Products is a privately owned company and one of North America’s leading producers of particleboard, medium density fiberboard and thermally fused laminates. Roseburg also manufactures softwood and hardwood plywood, lumber, LVL and I-joists. The company owns and sustainably manages more than 600,000 acres of timberland in Oregon, North Carolina and Virginia, as well as an export wood chip terminal facility in Coos Bay, Ore. Roseburg products are shipped throughout North America and the Pacific Rim. To learn more about the company, please visit www.Roseburg.com.

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

National & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25