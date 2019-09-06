News

Rock removal set at Hwy. 58 Salt Creek Tunnel

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 12:42 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:42 AM PDT

OAKRIDGE, Ore. - Crews are removing loose and hazardous rocks from the hillsides at both ends of the Oregon Highway 58 Salt Creek Tunnel beginning Saturday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 15. All work will be done during the day, with lanes closed for safety as needed around the tunnel at milepost 56. Expect work zone delays of up to 20 minutes.

The rock removal is being done in preparation for winter. Crews are removing rock that has collected behind the protective screen to make room for the rock that is expected to come down in winter weather.

This project is about two miles east of another rock removal and screen installation project on OR 58 at milepost 54.2. That project resumes work later this month.

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, is available and identified through or around work zones.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30