Rock removal set at Hwy. 58 Salt Creek Tunnel

OAKRIDGE, Ore. - Crews are removing loose and hazardous rocks from the hillsides at both ends of the Oregon Highway 58 Salt Creek Tunnel beginning Saturday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 15. All work will be done during the day, with lanes closed for safety as needed around the tunnel at milepost 56. Expect work zone delays of up to 20 minutes.

The rock removal is being done in preparation for winter. Crews are removing rock that has collected behind the protective screen to make room for the rock that is expected to come down in winter weather.

This project is about two miles east of another rock removal and screen installation project on OR 58 at milepost 54.2. That project resumes work later this month.

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, is available and identified through or around work zones.