Roads reopen, clean-up continues after Canyon 66 burn

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Fire managers have now reopened to public travel the segments of Forest Service roads 22 and 2610 that passed in or near the Canyon 66 prescribed burn unit on the Lookout Mountain Ranger District of the Ochoco National Forest, about 30 miles east of Prineville.

Workers completed all ignitions on the 5,072-acre prescribed burn late Wednesday night and spent Thursday mopping up around the edges, putting out hot spots, and mitigating hazards along the roadways.

Motorists are advised to continue driving with caution in the area of the burn, as firefighters with heavy equipment continue working along the perimeter.

The unit received substantial precipitation Thursday night, but pockets of heat and burning fuels remain and will continue to produce smoke over the next one to two weeks as the unit dries out again.

