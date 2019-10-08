News

Rimrock Trails receives $1,500 from Cascade Car Show

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Rimrock Trails Treatment Center is thrilled to receive $1,500 from the September Cascade Car Show held at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. The planning committee chose Rimrock Trails Treatment Center to be the beneficiary of their “Mad Max” Car Raffle. 

The funds will be used to expand outpatient mental health treatment services to individuals 5 through 65 years of age.

We want to thank The Cascade Car Show for donating the proceeds of their Mad Max raffle car to Rimrock Trails Treatment Services!  Their generous donation makes an immediate difference by directly helping to increase our communities access to needed behavioral health services as we expand our outpatient programs to include both mental health treatment for children, teens and adults. The expansion means more individuals in our community will get timely access to the help they need.    Eric Fuller Hewitt, Rimrock Trails Executive Director  

About the Cascade Car Show

The Cascade Car Show, located at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, is the largest car show in Central Oregon.  The event was held on September 20 and 21, 2019.  The show is organized by the same creators as the Wild Ride Classic Car Show and includes cars, trucks, motorcycles, bands, brews, cider, raffle car, law enforcement competitions, vintage fire and semi trucks, axe throwing, The Chalk Truck, Goodie Bags and much more.  For more information visit them at: https://www.thecascadecarshow.com/.

