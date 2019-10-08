Rimrock Trails expands outpatient mental health treatment

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - For nearly 30 years, Rimrock Trails has been recognized as Central Oregon’s only specialty adolescent substance use disorder treatment provider with outpatient treatment programs in Bend, Redmond and Prineville and one of only five adolescent residential treatment centers in the state of Oregon.

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is pleased to announce that as of Oct. 1, we have expanded our outpatient services to include mental health treatment for children, teens, adults (ages 5-65) and their families.

“Individuals and families in Central Oregon often experience significant issues with their ability to access needed behavioral health treatment in a timely manner. It is estimated only about 20% of individuals referred from their primary care doctor for mental health or substance use disorders actually receive treatment. Our expansion of outpatient mental health treatment services for children and adults resulted from our desire to help address the unmet need in the community. We are delighted to broaden our scope of services and our priority will remain on providing timely access to excellent outcome driven care.” - Erica Fuller-Hewitt, Executive Director, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

Rimrock Trails operates outpatient clinics in Bend, Prineville and Redmond for individuals struggling with mental health, substance use and addiction disorders. Comprehensive services include assessment, individual, group, and family therapy, care management, peer support services, and DUII diversion. Our offices are open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with evenings times available by appointment.

"We are excited to expand the services we offer to the community in an effort to holistically treat individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use issues. It is our goal to strengthen our community by improving the health and well-being of individuals and families through an individualized and trauma informed approach. We are now offering a variety of individual, family, and group services to meet the specific needs of Central Oregon. Please reach out today to start your path to a brighter future." - Katie Keck, Outpatient Director, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by substance use and mental health problems. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future.

For nearly three decades the administration, board of directors, and team of professionals at Rimrock Trails has been dedicated to helping create lasting change in the lives of individuals and families struggling with substance use and mental health disorders in Central Oregon. Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit, established in 1990.