Ridgeview HS to dedicate field to Reece Rollins

Scored Ravens' first-ever TD; died in 2018 crash

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 03:43 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - Ridgeview High School has announced that the official dedication of Reece Rollins Field will be held Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Rollins graduated from Ridgeview High School's first graduating class of seniors in 2014. He scored the first touchdown on the first offensive play during Ridgeview's first-ever football game and was a member of the 2013 state championship football team.

Rollins was a leader on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom. His work ethic, attitude and positivity made him a respected student leader. Rollins passed away in a tragic auto accident on May 21, 2018. His legacy as a model student athlete is what led to the decision to dedicate the field in Rollins' name.

Ridgeview will dedicate Reece Rollins Football Field with a special event oduring the school's first home game of the season. The school is inviting all students, parents, community members and former classmates and teammates of Rollins to partake in the event.

"We are honored to name the main field at Ridgeview after one of our amazing and hard-working students, Reece Rollins," said Lee Loving, Ridgeview High School principal. "We miss Reece, yet we are grateful and humbled to join Reece's family and the Redmond community in honoring this great young man's life and legacy. We hope everyone comes to join us in honoring Reece and his family on Friday, September 20."

Community members can find more information about the Reese Rollins Football Field dedication online through Ridgeview High School's Facebook event page

