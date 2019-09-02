Revived historic Redmond Train Depot sets grand opening

Renovated, moved Redmond Train Depot has new lease on life (Photo: City of Redmond)

REDMOND, Ore. - The city of Redmond has invited the community to attend the grand opening of the newly renovated historic Redmond Train Depot at 3716 SW 21st Place on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. It will be home to the Redmond Coffee Company, Chris Richie with Edward Jones Investments and the Greater Redmond Historical Society.

The 107-year-old depot’s lobby will feature photos and mini-displays showcasing Redmond’s rich history, officials said in Monday's community invitation to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will be conducted at 5 p.m. sharp. Redmond Mayor George Endicott and depot owner Tanney Staffenson will speak at the event.

Empty since 2012, the depot was purchased from the city by Staffenson in 2017 for $250,000. The purchase came with city stipulations that the depot retain its historic appearance and remain open to the public.

“The renovation of the depot has been a labor of love, as we’ve had the special opportunity to honor the heritage of the depot and its place in Redmond’s history,” Staffenson said .

The Redmond Coffee Company will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. The Greater Redmond Historical Society will have volunteers on-site Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about the Greater Redmond Historical Society, please call 541-316-1777 or email RedmondORHistoricalSociety@gmail.com.

BACKGROUND:

In 1911, the Redmond City Council appropriated $450 for the railroad depot to be constructed of stone instead of the usual wood materials. There was no suitable material in Redmond, volcanic ‘tuff’ stone was loaded onto railcars in Bend and shipped to Redmond, where the cars were unloaded by hand.

Completed in April 1912, the new depot with its Terrazzo floors, plate-glass doors and windows, and three-coat paint job was considered one of the finest depots on the Oregon Trunk rail line.

The depot was placed on the Deschutes County inventory of historic places in 1985. In 1986, Burlington Northern Railroad Company decommissioned the two-employee depot office.

Several "save the depot" efforts over the years failed to get off the ground, so the city stepped in, buying the building for $1, with the proviso that it be moved from its site along the tracks between East Antler and Evergreen avenues to make way for the rerouting of U.S. Highway 97 through Redmond.

The 2,600-square-foot depot building was moved to its current location at 3716 SW 21st Place in 2003. The city paid more than $600,000 to have the building dismantled and moved.