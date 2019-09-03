News

Report: Companies often withhold tools to fix devices

OSPIRG claims cos. would rather you buy new ones

By:
  • Eric Tegethoff, Oregon News Service

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 09:18 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 09:18 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. - Many Oregonians have the will to fix their own stuff, but a new report finds many struggle to find a way. 

The consumer advocacy organization Oregon State Public Interest Research Group, or OSPIRG, partnered with the website Ifixit.com and found 890,000 Oregonians, or about one in five, visited the repair website in 2018. 

The devices with the most searches included cellphones, laptops, automobiles and tablets. 

But Charlie Fisher, OSPIRG's state director, says people face barriers to repairing their electronic goods.

"There are kind of a number of pretty egregious tactics they engage in," he states. "The most basic is just they don't provide the parts, tools or manual that folks need to, say, replace a battery or a screen or fix the home button on an iPhone."

Fisher says these barriers make sense from the perspective of a company, which will earn more money if folks buy new products rather than fixing their old ones. 

But the report notes this is far from ecologically sound. The vast majority of greenhouse gas emissions associated with phones comes from their production rather than their use.

Electronic waste also is a fast-growing industry. Americans discard more than 416,000 phones a day and Oregonians get rid of about 4,800 phones a day. 

Fisher says there's a growing movement to put more power into consumers' hands, under right-to-repair principles. 

Oregon is one of 20 states that introduced legislation this year requiring companies to provide the parts needed to fix devices to everyone. 

Fisher says this would be helpful to customers and also third-party repair shops that have the expertise to fix a device but not the tools.

"Rather than having to head down to the Apple store, especially if you're in rural Oregon, you could just go to your local repair shop - much like you do for your car - and get your device fixed cheaper and more quickly," he explains.

Oregon's right-to-repair bill ultimately did not pass, but Fisher says it will be introduced again next year. 

He also notes this conversation encompasses more than just consumer goods such as phones. 

Some tractor brands, for instance, require the dealer to fix vehicles. The same goes for medical equipment, which can be costly to fix.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers