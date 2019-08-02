Remains found near Sunriver ID'd as Oregon man, 48

Curtis Fredrick Pagel (Oregon DMV 2014 photo/Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)

Curtis Fredrick Pagel (Oregon DMV 2014 photo/Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)

SUNRIVER, Ore. - (Update: Adding DMV photo)

Remains found by a camper west of Sunriver last Sunday have been identified as a 48-year-old man, a long-time Oregonian with no known recent address, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said Friday.

The cause and manner of Curtis Fredrick Pagel's death are still being determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office in Clackamas, where an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday, Lt. Chad Davis said.

The sheriff's office is asking the public for help with any information they may have about Pagel, such as his past work history, homes or any recent contact with him. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 541-693-6911.

The decomposed remains were found late Sunday morning along a forest road about six miles west of Sunriver, near Wake Butte, deputies said. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab was called out to help with the investigation and recovery of evidence.

"Detectives do believe foul play occurred in this case," Sgt. William Bailey said in Monday's news release announcing the discovery.