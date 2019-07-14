News

Remains found in S. Oregon believed to be missing actor

By:

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 02:55 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 02:55 PM PDT

SELMA, Ore. (AP) — Remains found in a remote area of southern Oregon are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin, who played numerous roles on television comedies such as "Seinfeld" and "Night Court."

Levin, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass on July 8 by his son after he hadn't heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear," Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week seeking information about Levin's whereabouts.

On Friday, search and rescue crews narrowed down a search area based on an emergency cellphone ping. A resident located Levin's car in a remote and almost impassable road Saturday. Inside the car, troopers found the remains of Levin's dog. Crews searching steep and rugged terrain found the human remains.

There is a "high probability" the remains are those of Levin, The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Sunday in a FlashAlert posting. The medical examiner will make the final identification.

Levin's TV credits include "Alice," ''Hill Street Blues," ''Doogie Howser, M.D.," ''Night Court" and "Seinfeld." Levin also had roles in movies, including "The Golden Child," ''Annie Hall" and "This is Spinal Tap."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

News
Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Tow truck catches fire along Hwy. 97

Economy
Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

News
On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

News
Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

News
On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

News
Fire tears through 2 Madras mobile homes

Fire tears through 2 Madras mobile homes

News
On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7