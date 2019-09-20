Remains found by dog-walker ID'd as Bend man

BEND, Ore. - (Update: Shepard had not been reported missing)

Human remains found north of Bend on Sunday by a person walking their dog have been identified as a 35-year-old Bend man, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said Thursday. No foul play is suspected, they added.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday at the state Medical Examiner's Office near Bend led to the positive identification of Charles F. Shepard of Bend, Sgt. William Bailey said.

The cause of death was listed as unknown or undetermined, Bailey told NewsChannel 21.

Investigators could not say how long the remains had been in that location, but Bailey said Shepard had last been seen in early July and had not been reported missing.

A person walking their dog just north of Bend on Sunday morning discovered the remains on private property near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 West and Robal Road, between the highway and O.B. Riley Road, and called 911, Bailey said earlier.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives worked at the scene Sunday afternoon to document, collect evidence and recover the remains, assisted by the county district attorney's office, county medical examiner and Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

Bailey said earlier that no tent or other belongings were found at the scene that would indicate the man was living in that area.