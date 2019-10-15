News

Registration open for 'I Like Pie' Thanksgiving run/walk

Benefits local nonprofits

  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 09:20 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:20 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - It’s that time of the year again! Bend’s favorite (and tastiest!) Thanksgiving day community event is now open for registrations. FootZone, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend, Cascade Relays, NeighborImpact and Girls on the Run of Central Oregon are excited to collaborate again to produce the ever-popular “I Like Pie” event, which benefits local nonprofits.

“I Like Pie” will take place in the Old Mill District at 9 a.m.on Thanksgiving morning, with a 5K community fun run/walk course and a 1.5-mile family-friendly run/walk course. Both courses are UNTIMED this year. Participants are encouraged to bring a homemade pie to share and/or to enter into the pie contest as well as 5 lbs. of non-perishable food per person to donate to NeighborImpact.

We are so happy to once again partner with FootZone, Cascade Lakes Relays, and Neighbor Impact to put on this incredible, community oriented event.  Our girls work hard each season toward their final 5K, and we love the spirit of “I Like Pie.” I love seeing the smiles on our girls faces as they cross the finish line, and get to have a slice of pie that they earned, said Girls on the Run’s Council Director Emily Love.   

Teague Hatfield of FootZone said, " I Like Pie has become a Thanksgiving tradition, and we can't wait to come together on Thanksgiving morning to support NeighborImpact and Girls on the Run!

Early bird registration is now open! Cost is $10.00 for adults ages 18 and over and $5.00 for youth ages 5-17. Prices will increase on Nov. 3. Registration is required for all participants and pre-registration is highly encouraged. Paper registrations are available at FootZone and Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend’s Downtown Club.

 

Online registration is available at: http://ilikepiebend.com.

