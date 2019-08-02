Redmond woman tops her previous record backpack donation

The Mid Oregon Credit Union van overflows with backpacks provided by a single donor, Vicki Olds of Redmond (Photo: Mid Oregon Credit Union)

BEND, Ore. - Just when they thought they’d seen their largest donation ever in 2018, Mid Oregon Credit Union kicked off its annual Supplies 4 Schools 2019 supply drive with yet another record donation from a Redmond resident, who stuffed 190+ backpacks with school supplies ready for local students.

The donor, Vikki Olds of Redmond, topped her previous year’s contribution of 140 backpacks by a significant margin, saying that she planned ahead and ordered many of the supplies earlier in the year to get maximum benefit from her investment.

Her husband, daughter, son-in-law and a group of family friends worked several weekends in a row to organize and assemble the backpacks.

In 2018, Olds and her family drove a trailer to the Redmond Mid Oregon branch to deliver the bounty. This year, Mid Oregon came to her—bringing the credit union’s classic blue '70s-era Chevy van to her front door to load up the enormous donation.

“Vikki is one of those amazing people who acts from her heart and makes big things happen,” says Marketing VP Kyle Frick. “Our Supplies4Schools drive allows all our members to contribute to help kids have what they need for school, and Vikki takes it to a whole new level.”

The Supplies 4 Schools fundraiser and supply drive is underway during the month of August at all seven locations within Mid Oregon Credit Union’s service area. All donations of cash and supplies stay in the community where they are collected. In most communities,

Mid Oregon partners with the Family Access Network and other local agencies to distribute the supplies to students in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties who may lack the basic necessities to be successful at school.

“We are so appreciative of the compassion and generosity of community members like Vikki during Supplies 4 Schools,” says Deborah Peterson, donor relations and events coordinator for FAN. “FAN is grateful for the many years of partnership we’ve had with the team and members at Mid Oregon. Their contributions, big and small, give local kids what they need to stay in school, ready and able to learn.”

Although Olds is a Redmond resident, she requested that her donations be distributed throughout Central Oregon, to ensure that students with the greatest need have what they need to start the school year, regardless of where they live.

“I researched the statistics on food insecurity in our local area, and it showed kids in every part of Central Oregon could use the help,” Olds says. “I just want to see that the supplies go to students who’ll benefit the most.”

