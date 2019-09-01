News

Redmond tries 17,000 ladybugs to control park pests

As all-natural alternative to herbicides

REDMOND, Ore. - Seen any ladybugs in downtown Redmond lately? The city recently released 17,000 in a project to treat aphids and other pests in downtown parks.

The city tried the new all-natural method after hearing from people sensitive to traditional herbicides used in parks. You can get an electronic notification about park pesticides and fertilizer use by signing up at:

https://www.ci.redmond.or.us/government/departments/parks-division/parks-fertilizer-pesticide-schedule

