Redmond tries 17,000 ladybugs to control park pests

17,000 ladybugs released in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. - Seen any ladybugs in downtown Redmond lately? The city recently released 17,000 in a project to treat aphids and other pests in downtown parks.

NewsChannel 21's Katie Zuniga has the details.

The city tried the new all-natural method after hearing from people sensitive to traditional herbicides used in parks. You can get an electronic notification about park pesticides and fertilizer use by signing up at:

https://www.ci.redmond.or.us/government/departments/parks-division/parks-fertilizer-pesticide-schedule