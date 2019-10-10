News

Redmond Spirit Foundation regroups after co-founder's passing

REDMOND, Ore. - The Redmond Spirit Foundation, founded in 2018, had a successful inaugural year, but momentum stalled with the sudden passing of co-founder and visionary David Foote. The RSF Board has since regrouped and looks forward to picking up where they left off.

"The launch of the Redmond Spirit Foundation last year was exciting for our community, donors, and local non-profits. We saw strong initial support and made progress towards our goal of 1,000 individuals committed to contributing $100 a year," Angela Boothroyd said. "My co-founder, David Foote, was largely the energy for RSF, and with his sudden passing, we needed to regroup. RSF will continue on, as a legacy of David's vision for making a difference for the Redmond community."

The first order of business for the RSF re-launch was appointing Jennifer Stephens as Executive Director. Stephens lives in Redmond, with her husband Matt and their three young boys. She brings passion and professional, volunteer and leadership experience to the new role.

"When I first heard about the Redmond Spirit Foundation, I made a donation the same day. I am proud to be a founding donor of RSF and excited to volunteer my time as Executive Director. I believe in the spirit of Redmond and it is an honor to be in a position to make a greater impact for our community, Stephens said.

The second order of business, announcing RSF is now accepting applications for donation requests with plans to make the first distribution before the end of the year. If you would like to apply for a donation request, or nominate a 501(c)3 non-profit which benefits children, handicapped, elderly, or disadvantaged individuals, please email RedmondSpirit@gmail.com.

If you would like to donate to Redmond Spirit Foundation, please mail a check to P.O. Box 1127, Redmond, OR 97756 or visit us on www.facebook.com/RedmondSpiritFoundation/ where you can find a donate button.

Redmond Spirit Foundation's mission is: Investing in programs, projects, practices and initiatives that create and serve a robust, inclusive and thriving family friendly community. Founding Board Members: Bev Clarno, Mark Eberhard, Angela Boothroyd, Tim Moor, Wendie Every, John Duff, and David Foote.

