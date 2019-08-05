News

Redmond schools launch online student registration

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Aug 05, 2019

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:28 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - The Redmond School District has opened online student registration and verification for all students for the 2019-20 school year.

Using ParentVue, the district's parent portal, parents or guardians can securely register new or verify returning student information for all grade levels. This significantly reduces the traditional paper documentation that was previously completed in person then hand delivered to schools.

"The online registration process is fast and convenient for Redmond School District families," said Mike McIntosh, superintendent. "It is designed to ensure accuracy of student information while offering a helpful tool to save time during the busy back-to-school season."

To register new students or verify returning student information, parents can visit the district website at www.redmondschools.org and click the online registration link on the home page. 

Parents of new students will still be required to bring certain documents to their student's school such as proof of birth, proof of immunization and proof of address. The online registration process will detail which documents are required for new student registration. 

Incoming in-town kindergarten students who have not yet registered may do so at the Redmond Early Learning Center Registration Event on Thursday, August 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Redmond Early Learning Center located at 2105 West Antler Avenue in Redmond, Ore. For questions about this event, parents can contact the Redmond Early Learning Center at 541-923-8900.

Incoming kindergarten students attending Tumalo Community School and Terrebonne Community School may register by contacting each school respectively.

Parents can contact their student's school or synergyhelp@hdesd.org for questions or more information about Redmond School District online registration.

