Redmond's Step-Up program receives $40K for playground

Donation funds Redmond school playground

Redmond School District’s StepUp Program has received a $40,000 donation from City Center Church to fund a school playground.

StepUP serves students from ages kindergarten through 21 in a diverse set of programs. These include StepUP Transition, NextSTEPS and social-emotional learning programs for students K-12. The program is based at the Edwin Brown Education Center, a facility that was built in 1950 that is currently without a school playground.

City Center Church donated the funds to StepUP to provide a school playground on the school’s existing campus. The school hopes to begin building the playground by the summer of 2020.

“Last year when our community partner, City Center Church asked what we really needed, we never thought that we would be able to receive such a generous gift to make that dream a reality so quickly,” said Karen Mitchell, StepUP principal.

Not only has City Center Church helped us to fully fund the playground equipment that we need, but throughout the year they provide generous donations of time and supplies, including a summer work party that transforms our school and prepares it for our students and staff. We couldn’t do what we are doing without amazing community partners like City Center Church.

For questions or more information about City Center Church’s donation to StepUP, contact Kelly Jenkins, communications coordinator, at 541.923.8233.

