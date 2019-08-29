News

Redmond's Centennial Park spray feature set to close

Labor Day is last day; ice rink could open Nov. 22

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 11:58 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 11:58 AM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - The changing of the summer season is marked by kids heading back to school, nighttime temperatures nearing freezing and the closure of the Centennial Park spray feature in Redmond. 

The city of Redmond announced Thursday the closure of the Centennial Park spray feature for next week. The last day to enjoy the summer splashing is Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. Public Works operates the spray park each year starting the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day. 

“It’s a highlight of summer to see everyone enjoying the splash park,” says Annie McVay, Parks Division manager, “It’s a great asset to residents, and we often see families and even buses of children from around the region visiting the park.”

This year, the city partnered with the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District (RAPRD) operate the concession stand to offer refreshments, ice cream treats and supplies.  As the spray park closes, the City and RAPRD will begin planning their partnership of providing the ice rink during the winter months.  The ice rink is slated to open Nov. 22, weather permitting. 

