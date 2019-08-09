Redmond road closures and delays: Week of Aug. 10-17

Copyright 2016 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of Aug. 10-17.

Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map

Special Event:

Wild Ride Car Show, “What’s Your Wild Ride?” August 10, 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, the following streets will be closed to motorized traffic until 5:00 p.m.:

SW 5th St from SW Black Butte Ave to SW Evergreen Ave

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 6th St

Portions of SW Cascade Ave near Wild Ride Brewing

City Street Maintenance Operations:

Monday, August 12 thru Wednesday, August 14 – Deschutes County will be striping streets throughout the City. Minor traffic disruptions will occur. Please click here for map of street locations.

Tuesday, August 13 and Wednesday, August 14th from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm – Intermittent closures for Liquid Roads Treatment by 7 Peaks Paving:

SW Badger Ave

SW 43rd St

SW 42nd St

SW Coyote Ave

SW 40th St

Thursday, August 15 - SW 8th St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Deschutes Ave – Closed for thermoplastic installations August 15.

SW Badger Ave at SW 23rd St and SW Deerhound Ave – Traffic disruptions due to manhole repairs.

SE Timber Ave at SE Salmon Ave – Traffic disruptions due to manhole repairs.

Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the city; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Ongoing Closures:

SW 39th St from SW Elkhorn Ave to SW Canal Blvd – Closed for construction from Tuesday, July 16 thru Friday, November 8, 2019

SW 39th St from SW Elkhorn Ave to SW Canal Blvd will be closed while Jack Robinson & Sons, Inc. installs sewer and water lines, and widens then repaves the road. Please use detours or an alternate route.

SW 10th St from SW Highland Ave to SW Evergreen Ave, SW Evergreen Ave from SW 9th St to SW 11th St – Closed for construction thru Wednesday, August 21, 2019

SW 10th St from SW Highland Ave to SW Evergreen Ave and SW Evergreen Ave from SW 9th St to SW 11th St will be closed while Bar Seven A Companies replace outdated water lines and construct new pavement as part of the City’s SW 9th and SW 10th Street Improvement projects. Please use detours or an alternate route.

SW 15th St from SW Indian Ave to SW Kalama Ave – Closed for construction thru Thursday, August 22, 2019

SW 15th St from SW Highland Ave to SW Juniper Ave will be closed while McKernan Enterprises replaces outdated water lines and constructs new sidewalks, curbing, and pavement as part of the City’s SW 15th Street Improvement projects. Please use detours or an alternate route.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.