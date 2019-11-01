News

Redmond Proficiency Academy students to release album

They composed, performed and recorded songs

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 05:58 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - Redmond Proficiency Academy High School students will release an album of original music titled "The Evergreen Sessions" on the digital music site Bandcamp in January.

"We're excited to release this album showcasing the hard work and talent of our students," said Jonathan Moore, RPA High School music director. "RPA prides itself on offering real-world learning opportunities for its students. Our music collective provides training in all areas of the music business from performance to marketing and sound engineering." 

The album's music and accompanying artwork was designed, composed, performed and recorded by RPA students.

"Releasing an album of original student work involves the collaboration of many students across the fine arts departments at RPA, providing them an opportunity to create a lasting portfolio as they advance to college or career," Moore said. 

The album will feature an eclectic mix of original compositions ranging from acoustic to indie rock. 

The first single off the album, featuring an original song written and performed by senior Jaedon Churchill-Dicks, is available now at https://rpa-music.bandcamp.com.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its eleventh year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.
 

