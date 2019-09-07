News

Redmond Police report DUII enforcement results

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 05:54 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:54 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - In August, the Redmond Police Department conducted grant-funded DUII High Visibility Enforcement Patrols.  Redmond patrol officers working their normal shifts during August arrested 13 DUII drivers, one of which was during grant patrol time.   

Redmond Police will continue enhanced DUII patrols throughout September. The primary intent of these heightened patrols is to prevent deaths, injuries and property damage caused by DUII drivers by removing them from the road.  Redmond Police Department officers are trained to look for signs of impairment beyond just alcohol, as many other substances, legal or illegal, can impair a person's ability to operate a vehicle.   

The officers of your Redmond Police Department are committed to making Redmond the safest community in Oregon.  Preventing, locating and arresting DUII drivers is one of many ways they are working to accomplish this vision.  Funding to support these enhanced DUII patrols is provided by a DUII High Visibility Enforcement Grant, awarded to the Redmond Police Department from the Oregon Department of Transportation. 

Please report suspected DUII drivers by calling 541-693-6911 in Deschutes County or anywhere in Oregon by calling 800-24-DRUNK (800-243-7865). 

Your Redmond Police Department serves you by responding to nearly 24,000 calls for service a year, with a professional staff of 45 sworn officers and 11 support staff. 

