Redmond planned road closures and delays: July 21-27

REDMOND, Ore. - Here's the city of Redmond's road closures and delays update for the week of July 21-27:

Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map

City Street Maintenance Operations:

Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections:

SW Veterans Way from SW Highland Ave to SE Airport Way

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 5th St to SW 7th St

SW Black Butte Ave at SW 7th St

NW Birch St from NW 6th St to NW 12th St

SW 8th St from SW Cascade Ave to W Antler Ave

NW 8th St from W Antler Ave to NW Hemlock Ave

SW 25th St from SW Umatilla to SW Volcano Ave – Parking disruptions due to sidewalk and curb repairs.

NE King Way at N Canal Blvd - Temporary lane disruptions for guardrail repairs.

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

** NEW Closure:

SW 35th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Pumice Ave– Closed for asphalt grind and overlay on Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26

SW 35th St from SW Obsidian Ave to SW Pumice Ave will be closed while High Desert Aggregate grinds and overlays asphalt. Please use detours or an alternate route.

Ongoing Closures:

SW 39th St from SW Elkhorn Ave to SW Canal Blvd – Closed for construction from Tuesday, July 16 thru Friday, November 8

SW 39th St from SW Elkhorn Ave to SW Canal Blvd will be closed while Jack Robinson & Sons, Inc. installs sewer and water lines, and widens then repaves the road. Please use detours or an alternate route.

SW 8th St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Deschutes Ave – Closed for construction thru Friday, July 26, 2019

SW 8th St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Deschutes Ave will be closed while construction activities related to the Centennial Park Expansion occur. Please use detours or an alternate route.

SW 10th St from SW Highland Ave to SW Evergreen Ave – Closed for construction thru Wednesday, August 14, 2019

SW 10th St from SW Highland Ave to SW Evergreen Ave will be closed while Bar Seven A Companies replace outdated water lines and construct new pavement as part of the City's SW 9th and SW 10th Street Improvement projects. Please use detours or an alternate route.

SW 15th St from SW Indian Ave to SW Kalama Ave – Closed for construction thru Thursday, August 15, 2019

SW 15th St from SW Highland Ave to SW Juniper Ave will be closed while McKernan Enterprises replaces outdated water lines and constructs new sidewalks, curbing, and pavement as part of the City's SW 15th Street Improvement projects. Please use detours or an alternate route.

